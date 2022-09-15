Light to moderate rain, gusty winds likely in Delhi today

Light to moderate rain and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 km were likely in Delhi on Thursday and cause a marginal dip in temperature even as the air quality was in the satisfactory category in the morning. The maximum temperature was expected to be around 30°C while the minimum 25°C. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was 33.6°C and the minimum 26.4°C.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist RK Jenamani said a depression that formed over Odisha and moved towards northwest India sent easterly winds with moisture towards Delhi-NCR and led to a three-day spell of rain. “As this depression has moved closer, we are seeing the effect of these strong easterly winds, which has led to an increase in the speed of surface winds locally. The moisture is also leading to cloudy skies, which has led to a drop in the mercury,” he said.

The intensity of rain will reduce from Friday evening, with no rain expected from September 17 to 20.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly air quality index (AQI) was 63 at 7am. On Wednesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 71 in the satisfactory category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Wednesday, the monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research said satisfactory air quality was expected until Saturday. “For the next three days, peak wind speed is likely to be around 14-29 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘satisfactory’ due to expected light/trace rain spells.”