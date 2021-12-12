Little headway in Rohini court blast investigation, say Delhi Police

A Delhi Police special cell team has so far given clean chits to at least 30 people, who carried black backpacks and were present at the Rohini court complex around the time of the blast in courtroom number 102 on Thursday, after interrogations to verify their antecedents and ascertain why they were in court around the time the explosion took place. No major breakthroughs were made in the case till Saturday, senior police officers associated with the probe said.

Officers said investigations have so far indicated that the improvised explosive device (IED) was stuffed in a metal tiffin box kept inside a black laptop bag. The device was likely activated using a remote control, officers said, as no traces of any timer (a watch or a table clock) was found in the debris at the blast site.

Among those questioned, at least 10 were neither litigants nor lawyers and had no specific reason to visit the court campus, senior police officers said. All of them were called to the special cell’s northern range office in Rohini to explain their presence in the court compound.

“We examined all of them thoroughly and verified their antecedents to ascertain if they belong to any criminal group or had a criminal history. Some said they had gone to meet their friends and family members whose production from jails was scheduled across courtrooms. Others said they went to meet lawyers and court staff for personal reasons. Their claims were verified by the respective lawyers and court staffers. All of them came clean,” said a special cell officer who asked not to be named. The officer added that more people who fit the black backpacks are being identified and will be examined.

Rajeev (who goes by a single name), a head constable from Sultanpuri police station who was posted as a naib court in courtroom number 102, was the only person injured in the blast, which took place around 10.30am on Thursday.

“Forensic experts examining the items left over from the blast site are also of the opinion that the IED was triggered using a remote control. So, we believe that the person who activated the bomb was not very far from the courtroom. Apart from examining footage from CCTV cameras at the court campus, we are also scanning cameras installed around the complex,” said another police officer.

The officer said forensic experts have confirmed that ammonium nitrate was used as the explosive in the IED, apart from a 12-volt two-wheeler battery. The experts are in the process of calculating the amount of the explosive powder that was used in the IED and whether the existing amount was capable of triggering a high-intensity blast or a lack of expertise in assembling the IED caused the low-intensity impact.

“Our team members are preparing a list of places around Delhi and the National Capital Region where ammonium nitrate could have been obtained,” said the second officer, requesting anonymity.

Till Saturday evening, nearly four dozen CCTV cameras installed at the court complex were examined.