Lockdown no option, step out of home only if necessary: Kejriwal

On a day when Delhi reported its highest ever tally of Covid-19 cases in a day, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that though a lockdown was no solution to the pandemic but the city government could be forced to impose full restrictions if the health care system collapsed, while urging citizens to stay indoors and step out of their homes only if “very necessary”.

“In Delhi, we have fought three waves. The fourth wave is dangerous. It is spreading fast. Around mid-March, Delhi was witnessing less than 200 cases a day. On Sunday, it recorded 10,732 cases in the previous 24 hours [This was updated to 10,774 cases in the health bulletin issued later in the day]. On Saturday, Delhi recorded 7,897 new cases and on Friday 8,521 new cases. It shows how fast the disease is spreading now. The situation is concerning and we are closely monitoring it,” said Kejriwal.

Sunday’s case tally was the highest in the city so far. The previous record was 8,593 cases on November 11.

Citing the government data to say that 65% of the patients who are now getting the infection in Delhi are less than 45 years old, Kejriwal urged the central government to open the ongoing vaccination drive to people of all ages and relax the protocol for starting new vaccine sites. The vaccination drive is currently open for people aged over 45 years across the country.

Reaching out to those who have tested positive so far, the Delhi chief minister said those with mild or no symptoms should not rush to hospitals and leave beds vacant for patients with severe symptoms. According to the Sunday bulletin, 5,459 Covid beds were vacant in the city hospitals, while 17,093 people were under home isolation.

3-step plan to curb cases

Spelling out his government’s strategy to curb the sharp spike in infections, the chief minister said his government was working on three fronts — enforcing Covid-19 discipline, ramping up health infrastructure and speeding up vaccinations.

“We are working largely on three fronts. First, we aim to arrest the spread of the disease. This is a front on which the government alone can’t do much. We need immense cooperation from the people of Delhi. I request people to always wear a mask, maintain social distancing, wash hands, and stay indoors. Step out only if necessary. We do not want to impose a lockdown but some restrictions had to be imposed yesterday (Saturday) in light of the severe spike in cases. Please let us try not to get that more severe.”

“Second, we aim to ensure the best health care service – hospital beds, ICU, ventilators… Hospital management is our priority. We urge people to use the mobile app launched by the government to check the availability of beds. Also, please do not hesitate to go to government hospitals. The government hospitals in Delhi are good. We assure you of quality health care there,” he said.

“Third, we are aiming at speeding up the vaccination process. I have written to the central government to remove all restrictions concerning vaccination. Now, 65% of patients are less than 45 years old, our records showed. How do we stop the spread without vaccinating this age group? We need to remove all restrictions and take up vaccination on a war footing.,” he said.

Don’t rush to hospitals

He added that only those with severe symptoms should go to hospitals, urging others to recuperate under home isolation under which the government provides free pulse oximeters and regular follow-up calls and advice by doctors. “If everyone rushes to hospitals, we will run out of beds, ICUs, ventilators, etc. An asymptomatic person going to a hospital can deprive a serious patient of a bed, that can eventually lead to that patient’s death. We have an excellent home-isolation model. That is more than capable of taking care of patients with mild or no symptoms. Please keep hospital beds vacant for serious patients.”

On Saturday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) brought back sweeping restrictions on activities to curb the alarming spread of Covid-19, banning large public gatherings, curtailing crowds in wedding and funerals, and capping maximum capacity for restaurants, cinema halls and public buses among other things.

No lockdown, for now

Allaying fears of a complete lockdown, the chief minister said such restrictions will be considered only in case the health system collapses.“I believe that the lockdown is no solution to the pandemic. We have seen that once. It is only meant for times when a state’s health system collapses. It helps to slow down the rate of transmission, giving governments more time to prepare. If we have your support and the health care management system is under control, then there will be no need for a lockdown. But, if it goes out of control, we may be forced to put in place a lockdown, even though we don’t want to impose one.”

Don’t hesitate to get jab

Kejriwal also urged people to not hesitate from taking the vaccine amid reports that doctors who were reportedly vaccinated against the disease have tested positive. “We have come across reports from several states about doctors testing Covid-19 positive despite taking both doses of the vaccine. I consulted doctors and experts and learnt that vaccines do not give protection from potential infection. It protects from severe effects of Covid-19. So, I urge all eligible beneficiaries to not hesitate from taking the vaccine and add that additional shield of protection. But one has to continue wearing masks and following all regulations,” he said.

Kejriwal called upon all political parties to join hands in controlling the pandemic. He said: “We have scaled up tests – 120,000 per day. I appeal to all political parties to join hands in the fight against Covid-19. This is not the time for politics. Let us fight Covid-19 together. I have also come across people who say that they are tired of wearing masks. I want to ask them: Are the doctors and paramedics not tired? They work in PPE kits all day. Letting our guard down is not allowed at this stage.”