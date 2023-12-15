Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

As soon as the House met at 11 am, opposition MPs held up placards and raised slogans. Most of them trooped into the Well, raising slogans seeking the resignation of the Union home minister and his presence in the House. HT Image

The opposition MPs have been demanding a discussion on the security breach that took place two days back.

They are also seeking action against the BJP MP who authorised the passes for the two people who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery on Wednesday.

Rajendra Agrawal, who was chairing the proceedings on Friday, adjourned the House till 2 pm.