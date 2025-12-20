Search
Sat, Dec 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Long queues remain outside PUC centres in Delhi

BySnehil Sinha
Published on: Dec 20, 2025 03:20 am IST

The surge in numbers, however, caused temporary glitches at some centres, exacerbating the wait times for vehicle owners

New Delhi

A queue outside a PUC centre in Mayur Vihar. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)
A queue outside a PUC centre in Mayur Vihar. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Serpentine queues continued outside pollution-under-control (PUC) certification centres across the Capital for a third consecutive day on Friday, as vehicle owners scrambled to get their papers in order to procure fuel, as mandated under the latest set of curbs to cut air pollution.

The surge in numbers, however, caused temporary glitches at some centres, exacerbating the wait times for vehicle owners.

Environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, meanwhile, said that the government has stepped up its crackdown on polluting and non-compliant vehicles, and 11,776 challans on Friday. “Teams from multiple departments, along with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), are working round-the-clock to ensure compliance with pollution norms. The government has adopted a coordinated approach covering vehicular emissions, dust control, waste management and traffic regulation,” said Sirsa.

On the traffic and transport front, enforcement teams stopped and diverted 542 non-destined trucks away from the Capital. Authorities also worked to decongest 34 identified traffic choke points. Traffic police and transport department teams were deployed at city entry points, toll plazas and petrol pumps to check pollution certificates and BS-VI compliance.

A day after the enforcement of mandatory PUC certification and BS-VI norms at petrol pumps and border points, awareness among commuters has increased, as a majority of motorists at fuel stations were seen voluntarily producing documents while refuelling.

Nischal Singhania, president of the Delhi Petrol Dealers’ Association, said queues at PUC centres remained largely unchanged, while fuel sales had declined at some border-area petrol pumps. He said uncertainty earlier about the duration of the ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule had eased, with clarity that the measure would remain in force as long as GRAP-IV restrictions were in place.

“Petrol pumps in areas such as Badarpur are reporting a dip in sales, a trend that continued on Friday. Compliance levels have improved, with customers proactively showing their PUC certificates before refuelling now. However, enforcement is not uniform across all locations. At a few petrol pumps, commuters reported that no verification was carried out during their visits,” said Singhania.

Commuters, meanwhile, said that while the chaos due to checking at the borders had reduced, fuel stations remained busy, mostly for PUC issuance.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Long queues remain outside PUC centres in Delhi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

New Delhi's pollution-under-control (PUC) certification centers faced long queues for the third day as vehicle owners rushed to comply with new fuel regulations aimed at reducing air pollution. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced a crackdown on non-compliant vehicles, issuing 11,776 challans. Awareness has increased among motorists, though enforcement remains inconsistent across petrol stations.