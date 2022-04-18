Low hospitalisations may mean major Covid-19 curbs stay off table in Delhi
- “Any decision on bringing back the restrictions will be based on the occupancy of hospital beds, and not just the rising number of cases and positivity rate,” the official said, asking not to be named.
No transport and economic restrictions are likely to be imposed in Delhi immediately, owing to the flat rate of Covid-related hospitalisations, a senior official of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said, days before the body’s Wednesday meeting, where the city’s pandemic situation will be reviewed, amid an uptick in its daily case count.
The official added that since Omicron is still the dominant coronavirus variant in Delhi and hospitalisations are not increasing, harsh restrictions like the night curfew and curbs on transportation services are not likely to be back anytime soon, a DDMA official told HT
This is in concurrence with experts’ recommendations. Doctors have said that the city’s test positivity rate (which crossed the 5% mark on Saturday, but fell to 4.21% on Sunday) was likely being exaggerated by changes in the testing protocol and strategy. Most test requirements across the Capital have been set aside — at airports, for instance, in favour of vaccination certificates. As a result, most people now getting tests are likely those with flu-like symptoms.
Further, even as cases have risen over the past few days, the rate of hospitalisations has remained low. Over 99% hospital beds kept aside for Covid-19 patients in Delhi continue to remain, data from the state government showed.
Reintroducing restrictions will fuel panic and hit the economy and livelihood options, which is not favourable for either the government or residents, a Delhi government official said.
“This time, the main factor behind any decision on restrictions will be the growth in hospitalisations,” the official said.
On December 28, when the positivity rate remained over 0.5% for three consecutive days, DDMA sounded a yellow alert, under which only 50% of the seating capacity of a coach was allowed on the Delhi Metro, and passengers are barred from standing.
Only two passengers were allowed in cabs and auto and rickshaws. Educational institutions were closed and private offices were permitted 50% attendance. It also shut cinemas and gyms while markets were asked to operate on an odd-even basis between 8am to 10pm, besides a night curfew during which all non-essential movements were barred.
On Sunday the Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi was over 5% for the second consecutive day. The Capital reported 517 new cases in the past 24 hours.
Traders are apprehensive about the possibility of restrictions, according to Brijesh Goyal, chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Industry.
“The DDMA should not impose any restrictions like it did during in December-January even though hospital beds were vacant,” Goyal said. “The recovery of business has started after two years. This is a marriage season and if restrictions are imposed, the traders will be hit very hard.”
When the positivity rate was 5.33% on April 16 (461 cases), 0.61% of the 9,753 beds in dedicated Covid hospitals were occupied and 99.39% beds were vacant. 100% of 875 beds in dedicated Covid care centres were vacant.
In comparison to the situation on April 1, when the positivity rate was 0.57% (131 cases), 0.59% of the 9,753 beds in dedicated Covid hospitals were occupied and 99.40% beds were vacant. 100% of 875 beds in dedicated Covid care centres were vacant.
“No significant change in hospitalisation has been witnessed in the last 15 days, even though the positivity rate during this period jumped from 0.57% to 5.33%. A detailed presentation on hospital occupancy, prevailing Covid situation in terms of positivity rate and spread, containment activities, tests, genome sequencing and deaths is being prepared for presentation in the DDMA meeting,” a health department official said, not wanting to be named.
“Restrictions will create panic because hospitalisations are very low as of now. We have to learn to live with coronavirus. The government should observe the situation very carefully,” said Dr S K Sarin, vice chancellor at the Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences, who was chief of the expert panel formed by Delhi government to tackle Covid-19 in 2020.
“Making masks mandatory is necessary and the government should focus on bringing those who are not fully vaccinated under the vaccination net,” Dr Sarin said.
-
Need ₹1,847cr to flatten landfills, say MCDs
An estimated ₹1,847 crore will be needed to clear the three landfills --- Bhalswa, Okhla and Ghazipur --- in Delhi, senior municipal officials said even as the three civic bodies are struggling to meet the deadlines for removing the legacy waste at these garbage mountains. The National Green Tribunal in July 2019 had directed bio-mining at the three landfills to clear legacy waste. Dumping of fresh waste continues at the three landfills.
-
‘Aslam was trying to stop the violence,' says Kin of man held for shooting cop
“He is about 15 years old. He is being made a scapegoat. He only tried to clam his friends down. He is loved by one and all in our society, irrespective of their faith,” Bibi Sakina, Aslam's sister-in-law said. When contacted, Dependra Pathak, special commissioner of police (law and order, zone-1), said that Aslam fired the bullet that injured sub-inspector Medha Lal Meena, and a country-made pistol was recovered from him.
-
BJP says ‘Bangladeshis, Rohingya to blame’
A political slugfest ensued a day after violence was reported during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in north west Delhi's Janangirpuri in which nine people were injured. The Bharatiya Janata Party held the illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and the Rohingya responsible for violence, alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party was giving them political protection. The Congress, however, termed it a failure of intelligence and blamed the BJP-led central government for it.
-
Peace bodies work with police to calm simmering tension
The Delhi Police on Sunday organised a meeting of the Aman (peace) Committees to ensure lasting peace in Jahangirpuri after nine people were injured in stone pelting and shooting during communal violence in the area on Saturday evening even as a large contingent of police and Rapid Action Force personnel was deployed in the area to maintain law and order.
-
How an altercation became a riot: FIR records escalation of violence
A local Muslim man, Mohammad Ansar, 35, and three-four people from the community, engaged in an altercation with the participants of a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday evening that led to rioting and violence in north west Delhi's Jahangirpuri, according to an FIR registered by a local police officer. Representatives of the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind met deputy commissioner Usha Rangnani on Sunday, and said that the police investigation prima facie appears to be targeting a particular community.
