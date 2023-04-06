Women’s safety in DU colleges: Strict entry rules for a safe space

The incidents of men barging into all-women Delhi University colleges during their cultural festivals have put spotlight on entry provisions in place at various institutions, and whether they work in ensuring students’ safety. LSR College in New Delhi on Wednesday. (VIPIN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)

Located off-campus in south Delhi, Lady Shri Ram College for Women is among those that has adopted a gamut of measures, including limited entry during its recently concluded fest, and has been successful in warding off untoward incidents, according to the college students.

Mufeeda Afrah, a college student, said that LSR issues limited passes to control crowds which ensures the safety of students. “I have friends in other women’s colleges and it’s relatively easier to get passes for multiple people in other colleges, whereas at LSR, we get passes for different slots and different days. They maintain a record of details and send out emails to individuals. Entry is granted only on the basis of the emails,” said Afrah.

She added that the college did not allow entry for night events post noon which ensured that only a limited number of students stayed at the college till late evening.

Norah MK, a psychology student, said that the college is a safe space on regular days as well, also facilitated by its location away from the south and north campuses. “There have been instances in the city when I have not felt safe outside the college, in the metro or in crowded places. However, the college is a safe space,” she said.

The presence of a police station in the vicinity of the college also ensures that the commute from the college to the metro station is relatively safer, Tamanna Duhan, another student at the college, said. “We had our annual fest recently and it was conducted very smoothly. We felt quite safe... one possible reason could be the efficient entry mechanism,” said Duhan, a student of History (honours).

A faculty member, who did not wish to be named, shared that the college kept a strict watch on individuals entering the college both on regular days and during the March 24-26 fest. “Students are expected to wear their identity cards while entering and exiting the college. We also have PCR vans patrol the area frequently and the administration ensures safety both inside and outside the immediate college surroundings,” said the person.

Rajesh Kumar Deo, DCP, southeast, said that the police kept a vigil throughout but particularly during entry and dispersal on regular days and the fest season. “Police presence is always there outside colleges when individuals enter or exit as per our routine drill. During the festival, when there is a possibility of some trouble, as per requirements, we also gather outsider force or additional manpower,” said Deo.

College principal could not be reached for a comment.