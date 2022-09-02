Lufthansa strike: Crowd protest outside Delhi airport after German airline cancels flights

A crowd of nearly 150 people gathered early Friday morning outside Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport (terminal 3) demanding either a full refund or tickets on alternate flights after German airline Lufthansa cancelled hundreds of flights - including two Frankfurt and Munich-bound services from India - due to a union strike that began at midnight.

Lufthansa is expected to cancel as many as 800 flights scheduled for today and as many as 1.3 lakh passengers are likely to be affected.

Massive impact of VC pilots' union strike announcement for September 2: Approximately 800 flights and 130,000 @lufthansa and @Lufthansa_Cargo passengers to and from @Airport_FRA and @MUC_Airport expected to be affected. ➡️ More information: https://t.co/WNDcoU1EU0 pic.twitter.com/KaJ2xfznbN — Lufthansa News (@lufthansaNews) September 1, 2022

The airline has acknowledged the strike will have a significant impact on flight operations and that passengers will be affected as tens of thousands of people return home after the end of the summer holidays in European countries.

The strike is a one-day protest by pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit, which has demanded a 5.5 per cent pay hike for 5,000+ members and an automatic inflation compensation.

Also Read | Nashik-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Delhi due to ‘autopilot’ snag

"We hope to get back to negotiations as soon as possible," a Lufthansa spokesperson said on Thursday, "However, we cannot bear cost increases associated with VC's demands either."

The airlines defended its position saying it had presented an offer with an 18-month term - under which Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo pilots will receive 900 euros more in basic pay per month in two stages. The company said this would benefit entry-level salaries in particular.