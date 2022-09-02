Lufthansa strike: Crowd protest outside Delhi airport after German airline cancels flights
Lufthansa is expected to cancel as many as 800 flights scheduled for today and as many as 1.3 lakh passengers are likely to be affected.
A crowd of nearly 150 people gathered early Friday morning outside Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport (terminal 3) demanding either a full refund or tickets on alternate flights after German airline Lufthansa cancelled hundreds of flights - including two Frankfurt and Munich-bound services from India - due to a union strike that began at midnight.
Lufthansa is expected to cancel as many as 800 flights scheduled for today and as many as 1.3 lakh passengers are likely to be affected.
The airline has acknowledged the strike will have a significant impact on flight operations and that passengers will be affected as tens of thousands of people return home after the end of the summer holidays in European countries.
The strike is a one-day protest by pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit, which has demanded a 5.5 per cent pay hike for 5,000+ members and an automatic inflation compensation.
Also Read | Nashik-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Delhi due to ‘autopilot’ snag
"We hope to get back to negotiations as soon as possible," a Lufthansa spokesperson said on Thursday, "However, we cannot bear cost increases associated with VC's demands either."
The airlines defended its position saying it had presented an offer with an 18-month term - under which Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo pilots will receive 900 euros more in basic pay per month in two stages. The company said this would benefit entry-level salaries in particular.
-
UP: ‘Jail ka khana’ gets 5-star FSSAI rating in Farrukhabad
Fatehgarh Central Jail in Farrukhabad seems to have changed this perception of 'jail ka khana'. Food Safety and Standards Authority of India on Thursday issued a five-star rating to the central jail for the high-quality food it serves to the inmates. DG prisons, Anand Kumar, said the Fatehgarh Central jail is the first prison in Uttar Pradesh to have received a five-star rating maintaining the highest standards in kitchen.
-
Madrasas public property, using bulldozers to raze not right: Badruddin Ajmal
Lok Sabha MP and president of All India United Democratic Front Badruddin Ajmal on Thursday said the current move by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Assam to use bulldozers is illegal and should stop. The AIUDF chief said private madrasas have been built with public money over many years and provides education to Muslim students. He termed the present move as illegal and said the party will move the Supreme Court, if needed.
-
'Not Maharashtra's culture': Priyanka Chaturvedi on MNS leader assaulting woman
The woman who was assaulted, MNS leader Prakash Devi filed a complaint on Wednesday and the three accused have been charged under sections 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code. Party functionary Vinod Argile, who is the upavibhag pramukh or deputy division chief, however, claimed while speaking to a Marathi news channel that his outburst was prompted by the woman rushing at him aggressively and using expletives. “She rushed at me, and this happened in the heat of the moment... I am willing to apologise for this in public," he said.
-
Karnataka HC refuses to stay BBMP ward delimitation
The Karnataka High Court has declined to grant an interim stay against the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) ward delimitation, saying that the petitions could be heard and disposed of before September 22. The State Election Commission informed the HC that the final list of voters would be published on September 22 and the election process would commence only after that. Justice Hemant Chandangoudar therefore adjourned the hearing to September 8.
-
Karnataka CM blames 'negligence' of previous govts for deluge in Bengaluru
Days after several residential areas in the city saw inundation and waterlogging due to torrential rains, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday accused the previous governments in the state of having 'neglected' Bengaluru. “The negligence of previous governments, substandard work and corruption has resulted in so much of problem. I can give with documentary evidence how badly the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike functioned,” Bommai said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics