Maa Anandmayee marg to get underpass, flyover to ease traffic

New Delhi: The Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) on Wednesday cleared the Public Works Department (PWD)’s proposal to decongest the Maa Anandmayee Marg from Outer Ring Road to Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road with an underpass and flyover.

PWD had proposed a six-lane elevated corridor along with an underpass and roundabout at the Crowne Plaza intersection with Okhla Estate Marg, which will be 5.5 kilometres long and bypass 12 busy intersections. (HT Archive)

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PWD had proposed a six-lane elevated corridor along with an underpass and roundabout at the Crowne Plaza intersection with Okhla Estate Marg, which will be 5.5 kilometres long and bypass 12 busy intersections.

According to an official, the corridor aims to ease traffic congestion at Okhla Phase I and II industrial areas. “The underpass and roundabout at the Crowne Plaza intersection will further help in decongesting vehicular traffic on Okhla Estate Marg. With lower traffic volumes at ground level, the project will also facilitate better provisions for pedestrian and non-motorised transport infrastructure along Maa Anandmayee Marg,” the official added.

A PWD official said that an underpass will be built on Okhla Estate Road and will span 550 meters. The estimated cost for both the flyover and the underpass is between ₹250 crore and ₹300 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} “Traffic assessments indicate that around 10,000 to 12,000 vehicles pass through the stretch every hour. Traffic heading towards Badarpur from Okhla Phase-1, Phase-2, and the Kalkaji Temple area converges at the Crown Plaza junction, resulting in severe, persistent traffic congestion there,” the official added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Traffic assessments indicate that around 10,000 to 12,000 vehicles pass through the stretch every hour. Traffic heading towards Badarpur from Okhla Phase-1, Phase-2, and the Kalkaji Temple area converges at the Crown Plaza junction, resulting in severe, persistent traffic congestion there,” the official added. {{/usCountry}}

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The flyover will begin near the Govindpuri Metro Station and extend to MB Road, ending just ahead of MB Road to facilitate access for commuters travelling from MB Road towards Kalkaji, as well as for those moving from Kalkaji Temple towards MB Road.