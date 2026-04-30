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Magenta Line services hit for nearly 8 hours due to signalling issue

Delhi Metro's Magenta Line faced an 8-hour disruption due to signaling issues, causing delays, crowded stations, and longer travel times for commuters.

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 03:50 am IST
By Jasjeev Gandhiok
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New Delhi: Delhi Metro services on the Magenta Line (Botanical Garden-Krishna Park Extension) were affected for nearly eight hours on Wednesday due to a signalling problem, resulting in reduced speeds, crowded stations and trains, and longer travel times.

DMRC said the technical fault was reported on the Kalkaji Mandir-Botanical Garden section of the line from 10:30 am and was rectified by 6 pm. (HT Archive)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the technical fault was reported on the Kalkaji Mandir-Botanical Garden section of the line from 10:30 am and was rectified by 6 pm.

“As a result, trains were being run at a restricted speed in this section resulting into minor bunching of trains,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications at DMRC.

The official said normal train services were available on the rest of the line, but commuters reported delays across the entire line, stretching to hours for some, who remained stuck in the metro.

“Today, the service is bad for both sides. I boarded from Jasola at 3.40pm and just now reached Panchsheel Park,” said Gayatri, a commuter on X at around 5:30 pm.

Ankur Jain, who boarded the metro at Hauz Khas soon after the disruption began, said it took him close to 1 hour and 30 minutes to reach Sukhdev Vihar.

However, the official said that to avoid any inconvenience to passengers, announcements were also made at the stations and on the trains on the Magenta Line, in addition to advising passengers to use alternate routes/lines if required.

 
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