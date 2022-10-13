Maharani Bagh battles pothole-riddled roads, heavy vehicles rush

Persistent rush of vehicles, road riddled with potholes and clouds of suspended dust make the Maharani Bagh stretch of the Ring Road between the Ashram intersection and DND Flyway a nightmare for the commuters.

The ongoing construction work on extension of the Ashram flyover up to DND Flyway only compounds the tonnes of problems, leading to a traffic chock-a-block specially during the morning and evening rush hours.

For the local residents, going out and returning to their homes has regular headache, with many of them attributing the issue to poor quality of roads.

Commander (retd) Bhupesh Kumar Rakhra, president of the Siddharth Enclave RWA said damaged roads is one of the principal problems that lead to perennial traffic jams around the area. “The whole stretch is badly damaged and re-carpeting is required. People moving on two-wheelers are at even greater risk of facing an accident, and the same waterlogged potholes have turned into mosquito breeding sites. It is a nightmare,” he said.

Amit Bhagchandka, a member of Maharani Bagh RWA, said the ongoing development will help smoother movement of traffic around the area, but added that pothole riddled roads and poor site management has made it a living hell for the locals.

S Khan, general secretary of the Pocket A Sukhdev Vihar Residents Welfare Association, said while the internal colony roads in area are in better shape, the corridors leading from Don Bosco School towards Sarai Julena on one side and Maharani Bagh-Kilokari on the other are full of potholes. “This leads to avoidable delays. We have informed the local officials to repair the roads on several occasions but nothing has been done. The government should run a dedicated drive to clear potholes, specially now that the rains are over,” he said.

Besides issuing the traffic advisories related to waterlogging during the recent incessant rain, the Delhi Traffic Police has also started an alert for potholes and damaged roads. The roads earmarked with potholes include Roshanara Road, Ashoka Road, Talkatora Road, INA, Maharani Bagh-Kilokari, Mathura Road, Rohtak Road and others.

Rakesh Bedi, a commuter headed towards Noida, on Wednesday said that the three days of incessant rain has led to further damage on the road near Kilokari-Maharani Bagh. “It needs immediate repair since besides causing traffic jams, it is an accident risk. The road witnesses very heavy volume of traffic and it should be repaired on priority,” Bedi said.

A senior Public Works Department (PWD) official said field maintenance teams have been deployed to repair damaged roads across the city. “Several portions of Ring Road at Bhikaji Cama Place, Lajpat Nagar, etc are currently under repair. A team with bulldozer and road roller is also working at the Ashram extension site to repair potholes,” the official added.

Anumita Roychowdhary, executive director, Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), said the issue of damaged roads requires a mandate for robust and diligent road audits by all agencies. “Road audits need to address the entire right of way, including the carriageway, footpaths, and road shoulders. Road construction and design have to follow quality benchmark so that roads are more resilient,” she said.