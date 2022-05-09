Mahendra Raj, the man behind Pragati Maidan, passes away at 97

Structural engineer Mahendra Raj, known for some of the most iconic buildings in the country, including the Hall of Nations in Pragati Maidan in Delhi and Salarjung Museum in Hyderabad, besides many other architectural marvels, passed away on Sunday morning in the national capital.

The 97-year-old’s last rites were performed in the Lodhi Road crematorium on Sunday evening. His friends said the nonagenarian had not been keeping well for the past few years due to age-related ailments.

Raj worked on more than 250 projects in a career that spanned more than six decades. He pioneered the use of innovative engineering solutions in architectural design.

Early in his professional career, he worked as an assistant design engineer for the construction of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

“With grief and sorrow, we inform you about the passing of Mr Mahendra Raj on Sunday May 8,” said a note by his family, adding that a prayer meet to celebrate his life will be held at the India International Centre between 3pm and 5pm on Tuesday.

Outlining his contributions to the field of architecture, KT Ravindran, convener of INTACH Delhi, said Raj understood the intricacies of architectural designing like none else.

“He was a structural engineer and designer who understood the intricacies of architecture and engineering. He understood how they could be fused together. He was one of the few people who could turn a structure into a piece of architectural design,” said Ravindran, who was closely associated with Raj through various committees and juries and collaborate with him during his time at the School of Planning and Architecture where Raj helped in designing the course structure of some courses.

He added that Raj had a unique ability to understand what the architect wanted. “Every remarkable building in Delhi has been made by Raj. These included the Hall of Nations, which was demolished some years ago. Every remarkable large building that one can think of has been done by him,” said Ravindran.

The Hall of Nations was demolished in April 2017.

Raj, who was active from the 1960s till 2002, had a remarkable professional career, recalled Ravindran. He was among the few structural engineers who worked with nearly every recognised architect, he added.

“He was originally working with Le Corbusier [a Swiss-French architect] in Chandigarh. He went to study abroad later. On returning, his first project was Charles Correa’s stadium in Ahmedabad. From then onwards, every important architect tried to work with him,” said Ravindran.