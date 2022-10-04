Main accused in 2017 Anand Vihar post office dacoity nabbed

The crime branch unit of Delhi police, on Tuesday, arrested a 34-year-old man from a place near Minto Bridge. He was the only absconding person out of the eight named accused in the sensational dacoity in Anand Vihar post office in 2017, the police said.

Ravindra Singh Yadav, the special commissioner of police (crime), said that the accused identified as Mohammad Rashid, along with his associates, broke the locks of boxes and almirahs of Anand Vihar post office and took the cash and valuable parcels away in bags on wee hours on February 20, 2017. “All of them were carrying firearms with them and before entering the cash room, they had thrashed a post office staff and security guard, who were present there. During investigation, other seven accused were nabbed by the police, except Rashid – who was at large and had been evading his arrest since 2017,” he said.

The special CP further said that Rashid is a resident of Tyodi village in Ghaziabad district. “After the dacoity, he was hiding himself at different locations in Ghaziabad, Noida and Delhi to evade his arrest. On Tuesday, Rashid was arrested at Minto Road near Railway Colony, on the basis of technical surveillance and manual intelligence. During his interrogation, he disclosed that he was going to board the train for some new hideout at the time of his arrest,” he said.

