Majnu Ka Tila double murder: Why did he kill the innocent infant, question locals

Shock and disbelief swept through the narrow lanes of Majnu Ka Tila on Tuesday after news broke of the brutal murder of a 22-year-old woman and a six-month-old infant. But it was the death of the baby—too young to speak, too small to defend herself—that left the neighbourhood stunned and shaken. Police and neighbours in the locality where the woman and the infant was murdered on Tuesday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The victims were identified as Sonal, a young woman who had been living with her friend Rashmi Devi, and Rashmi’s infant daughter Jasika. Police said Sonal had moved in with Rashmi’s family just over 20 days ago after separating from her live-in partner Nikhil, who is now the prime suspect in the double murder.

Residents said the incident occurred in Rashmi’s second-floor rented flat, sometime around noon on Tuesday. Meera Devi, the owner of the house, recalled hearing Rashmi’s blood-curdling scream when she returned from picking up her older daughter from school.

“I dropped everything and ran upstairs. Sonal was lying there with her throat slit—there was blood everywhere,” said Meera, 45. “I couldn’t even look at the baby. Why would anyone kill an innocent child who hadn’t even learned to speak?”

According to Meera, Nikhil had visited the house several times before. On Tuesday, he reportedly entered the building under the pretext of collecting something and stayed inside for nearly 25 minutes before leaving quietly.

Other residents echoed the horror and confusion.

Kela Devi (50), Durgesh’s aunt, said that were informed about the murder at around 2pm.

“We were told only later that something terrible had happened,” said Kela Devi, 50, a relative of Rashmi’s husband, Durgesh. “The baby was just six months old. Who could do this to her?”

Sandeep Ghildiyal, a retired army man who lives on the floor below, said he heard no screams. “I had gone to get lunch. When I returned, I saw people running towards the house. That’s when I found out,” he said.

The suspect, Nikhil, is currently absconding. Police said multiple teams are working to trace him. Investigators have yet to establish why the infant was targeted, deepening the grief and horror of a community already shaken by a senseless act of violence.