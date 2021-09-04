Home / Cities / Delhi News / Major drains, lakes will be beautified: Jain
Delhi irrigation and flood control minister Satyendar Jain.(ANI)
delhi news

Major drains, lakes will be beautified: Jain

“All major drains like Najafgarh, supplementary and Shahdara drains will be converted into clean water channels again," said Satyendar Jain.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 02:09 AM IST

State irrigation and flood control minister Satyendar Jain on Friday directed officials to draft a beautification plan of lakes and drains in Delhi.

“All major drains like Najafgarh, supplementary and Shahdara drains will be converted into clean water channels again... after which only clean water will flow into the drains that empty into Yamuna... Cleaning the Yamuna is the prime target of the Delhi government...,” said Jain in a statement released after a meeting with officials.

In a separate meeting on Tuesday, Jain asked DJB to install biological odour control systems in all sewage treatment plants to stop the stench emanating from Yamuna river.

