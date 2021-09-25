Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Major reshuffle in Delhi Police, 11 senior IPS officers transferred

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 05:11 PM IST
Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana receives a guard of honor at Delhi Police headquarters.(ANI Photo)

One month after taking over as Delhi Police commissioner, Rakesh Asthana today effected a major reshuffle at the cutting edge Special Commissioner and DCP-level in order to bring more transparency and accountability in the system.

According to an order issued by the top cop's office, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has cleared these transfers and postings. Hindustan Times has seen a copy of the order.

Delhi, which earlier had three Special Commissioners looking after law and order, has now been reduced to two Special Commissioners with special CP Sanjay Singh being shunted out to licensing.

Dependra Pathak, Special CP, Intelligence has been posted as Special CP Law &Order Division Zone -I; Robin Hibu, Special CP/ Armed Police has been posted as Special CP Armed Police Division & Managing Director, Delhi Police Housing Corporation.

Apart from this, 29 officials have also been transferred from their respective posts and assigned new responsibilities. Out of these, at least one of them will be relieved for central deputation, the order said.

While some of these officers have been reassigned from duty in the traffic wing to different police districts, other officers have seen their respective districts changed.

Like Additional CP (Traffic) Veenu Bansal has been moved to CPCR as Additional CP.

Shweta Chauhan, DCP (HQ), has been sent to DCP (Central District. Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (P&L), has been sent to DCP (North District). Similarly, Esha Pandey, (DCP (PCR) has been shifted as DCP (South East District).

At least 10 of the reshuffled officers are from DANIPS or Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Police Service.

Asthana was appointed police chief on July 28, 2021.

