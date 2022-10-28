'Making excuses...': AAP slams LG over 'red light on, gaadi off’ drive in Delhi

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Friday accused lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena of 'making excuses' in the row over (lack of) permission for the Aam Aadmi Party's 'red light on, gaadi off' campaign, implementation of which the government said had been postponed because of delayed approval from the LG's office.

"Delhi LG (is) either not aware of pollution levels or making excuses for not giving (a) timely nod to 'red light on, gaadi off' drive," Rai was quoted by news agency PTI.

He appealed to the LG to approve implementation of the campaign, which is meant to curb vehicular pollution in the national capital during the winter months. On Thursday Rai said the campaign – to start today - was postponed pending approval from the LG.

"To prevent vehicular pollution, our government had successfully run the campaign in 2020 and after its success, we launched it in 2021 too... This year, we had planned to launch the campaign from October 28, but unfortunately, the LG has not approved the file on the campaign, which was sent to him by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on October 21," Rai said.

Rai added that the campaign had played an important role in reducing vehicular emissions in Delhi in past years but the LG's 'inordinate delay' had led to a delay this year.

The campaign, launched by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government in October 2020, involves urging commuters to turn their vehicles off while waiting at traffic signals.

The air quality across the capital deteriorates significantly after Diwali festivities due to the bursting of crackers and stubble burning by farmers around the city which adds to the pollution. The campaign is aimed at bringing down pollution levels.

On Friday, the air quality in the city was 'very poor' due to poor dispersion of pollutants owing to weak winds, the India Meteorological Department said.

