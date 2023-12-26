Malfunction at lift in factory in Delhi’s Narela, one killed

A 50-year-old worker was killed while another was injured after an elevator at an under-renovation factory broke and plummeted to the basement in Narela Industrial Area in outer Delhi late on Monday evening, the Delhi Police said. The police said that around 11pm, the police received a call from Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital that two men had been admitted to the hospital with injuries and one of them had died. (Representational image)

Police identified the deceased man as Nemi Chand. The injured man was identified as Anurudh Chauhan, 28, who is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital near Rohini.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Ravi Kumar Singh said a case of negligent conduct to machinery, causing hurt by acts endangering life or personal safety of others, and death by negligence was registered against the owner of the factory and the company that installed the elevator and maintained it under sections 287, 337 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code at the Narela Industrial Area police station

DCP Singh said that around 11pm, the police received a call from Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital that two men had been admitted to the hospital with injuries and one of them had died.

“A team reached the hospital and carried out an inquiry. The victims were working as labourers at the iron works factory,” added the DCP. “The factory is under renovation. The two labourers worked and lived there. The caretaker of the factory told us that the two were going to cook food on the first floor from the ground floor when the elevator broke and fell,” Singh added.

Police said that the incident spot was inspected by forensic experts who also examined the elevator to ascertain why it malfunctioned. The owner of the factory and the officials concerned of the agency that installed and maintained it would be asked to join the probe, they added.