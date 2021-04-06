Mall visitors shrug off Covid-appropriate behaviours

Despite the surge in Covid-19 infections in the city, citizens continue to display laxity towards appropriate and safe behaviours in public spaces, such as malls and markets. During a spot check by HT at some popular malls on Monday, many visitors were seen not wearing masks while a few among those wearing one did not do so appropriately.

At Select Citywalk mall, lack of mask discipline was the main concern, as visitors maintained sufficient distance from one another after announcements were made through a public address system.

A few shopkeepers HT spoke to said that social distancing was not a problem as the footfall was declining due to the recent surge in cases. However, they said that most visitors remove their masks while clicking pictures and failed to put them back.

Yogeshwar Sharma, chief executive officer and executive director, Select Citywalk, said that Covid-19 protocols at the mall were enforced rigorously since the lockdown ended last year. “We have always stressed on mandatory wearing of masks for all visitors, retailers, and staff at all points, as well as regular disinfection of all public spaces. We have strived to educate all visitors on our Covid-19 protocols, and will continue to do, as a part of increased vigilance,” said Sharma.

At V3S mall in Laxmi Nagar, staff members were stationed at the entry gate to carry out thermal checks and sanitise visitors. However, visitors were not following physical distancing norms and many of them did not cover their mouth and nostrils with the mask. Many were also seen sitting in clusters on the mall courtyard.

A few shopkeepers HT spoke to expressed concern over the lack of appropriate behaviour but said their businesses cannot survive another hit, as witnessed during last year’s lockdown.

Visitors at the mall, who were seen flouting the mask rules, said that they had taken them off while clicking pictures and failed to put them back on.

Despite efforts, the V3S mall administration couldn’t be reached for comment.

Police officials said that around 20 fines were issued outside the V3S mall premises every day. “People start wearing masks when they see us approaching. Unless told, they do not wear the mask. We first click a picture and then ask them to pay the fine. If they create a nuisance or resist, we take them to a police station and take appropriate action under section 188 of the IPC,” said assistant sub-inspector Sohnveer, Preet Vihar police station.

The deputy commissioner of police (east), Deepak Yadav, said that they were prosecuting people and owners of business establishments for violating the Covid-19 guidelines under a carpet challan system. “Under this initiative, we send multiple teams to shopping malls, banquet halls, restaurants, nightclubs or other public places for surprise checks or after receiving inputs regarding mass violations of Covid-19 guidelines. Our prosecution has doubled in the past few days. We also carry out awareness campaigns at such places and educate people about the rules and punishments,” said Yadav.

Officials of the Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI), an umbrella body, said that they were continually pursuing members across the retail spectrum to ensure that comprehensive guidelines were strictly followed to curb the spread of the virus. “We are deeply concerned with the second wave of Covid across the country. Whether it be allowing one person in 75 sq ft of space, having a technological solution for density checks, regular checks on visitors and partners following all Covid-appropriate behaviours, frequent sanitisation of commonly touched points etc., the shopping malls industry has been strengthening protocols to ensure the safety of consumers, retailers, and staff members,” said SCAI officials, in a written statement.