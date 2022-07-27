Man accused of murder, on run for 13 years, held in Delhi

A man who had murdered another person in 2009 was arrested after 13 years, Delhi Police said on Tuesday. Police identified the accused as Sandeep Pal (34), who was involved in the murder of a man named Raja (identified only by his single name by police)

Police had found Raja’s body at an open space near Tilak Nagar double story market. Raja, 22,who lived in Khayala then, worked with his brother-in-law at a saree shop.

Raja was stoned to death by his four friends over personal enmity.

Police said three had already been arrested while Sandeep Pal was absconding all these years. A city court had also declared Pal as a proclaimed offender in 2010.

“Our team received information about a proclaimed offender, who was hiding in Vikas Nagar, west Delhi. We had information that the man was involved in a 2009 murder. He was arrested in a midnight raid. In all these years he worked as a labourer in Bihar and Jharkhand and also worked at a tent house. We are checking other details related to his days in hiding,” said an investigating officer.

