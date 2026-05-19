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Man arrested for 2020 Dwarka robbery and assault

Delhi Police arrested 70-year-old Brahamdev Bhagat for the 2020 brutal assault and robbery of event manager Surinder Nanda in Dwarka.

Published on: May 19, 2026 03:52 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Delhi Police crime branch claimed to have arrested a 70-year-old man for allegedly brutally assaulting and robbing an event manager in Dwarka in 2020, police said.

Man arrested for 2020 Dwarka robbery and assault

The accused, Brahamdev Bhagat, was declared a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court in December last year and was arrested from Bihar’s Purnia.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Pankaj Kumar said Bhagat was the prime accused in the brutal attack on event manager Surinder Nanda in March 2020. “The accused was continuously changing locations and hiding in different cities to avoid arrest. After sustained technical surveillance and local intelligence gathering, our team tracked and apprehended him from Purnia, Bihar,” Kumar said.

According to police, the incident took place on March 17, 2020, after Nanda received a call regarding a large party booking. He asked his manager to attend the meeting on his behalf, but the callers allegedly insisted on meeting Nanda personally.

While three co-accused - identified as Jitender, Amardeep and Gautam - were arrested during the initial investigation, Bhagat remained absconding for over six years.

DCP Kumar said Bhagat has now been arrested under Section 35(3) (notice of appearance to a suspect rather than making an arbitrary arrest) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

 
event manager dwarka delhi police
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