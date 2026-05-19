The Delhi Police crime branch claimed to have arrested a 70-year-old man for allegedly brutally assaulting and robbing an event manager in Dwarka in 2020, police said.

Man arrested for 2020 Dwarka robbery and assault

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The accused, Brahamdev Bhagat, was declared a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court in December last year and was arrested from Bihar’s Purnia.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Pankaj Kumar said Bhagat was the prime accused in the brutal attack on event manager Surinder Nanda in March 2020. “The accused was continuously changing locations and hiding in different cities to avoid arrest. After sustained technical surveillance and local intelligence gathering, our team tracked and apprehended him from Purnia, Bihar,” Kumar said.

According to police, the incident took place on March 17, 2020, after Nanda received a call regarding a large party booking. He asked his manager to attend the meeting on his behalf, but the callers allegedly insisted on meeting Nanda personally.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said Nanda reached Dwarka Sector 23 later that evening and was guided to a secluded location by people in another vehicle. Once inside the premises, Bhagat - a former vegetable supplier known to Nanda - and three associates, allegedly attacked him with sticks and threatened to kill him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said Nanda reached Dwarka Sector 23 later that evening and was guided to a secluded location by people in another vehicle. Once inside the premises, Bhagat - a former vegetable supplier known to Nanda - and three associates, allegedly attacked him with sticks and threatened to kill him. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “During the assault, the accused robbed the victim of ₹27,000 and a diamond ring at knifepoint. They also forcibly obtained signatures on documents claiming dues of ₹11 lakh,” DCP Kumar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “During the assault, the accused robbed the victim of ₹27,000 and a diamond ring at knifepoint. They also forcibly obtained signatures on documents claiming dues of ₹11 lakh,” DCP Kumar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said Bhagat then allegedly severed both thumbs of the victim with a knife before fleeing with his associates. Nanda was later taken to DDU Hospital, following which an FIR was registered at Dwarka Sector 23 police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said Bhagat then allegedly severed both thumbs of the victim with a knife before fleeing with his associates. Nanda was later taken to DDU Hospital, following which an FIR was registered at Dwarka Sector 23 police station. {{/usCountry}}

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While three co-accused - identified as Jitender, Amardeep and Gautam - were arrested during the initial investigation, Bhagat remained absconding for over six years.

DCP Kumar said Bhagat has now been arrested under Section 35(3) (notice of appearance to a suspect rather than making an arbitrary arrest) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

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