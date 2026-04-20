Man arrested for defiling temple in northeast Delhi

A man has been arrested under the charge of defiling a place of worship, days after an objectionable object was allegedly tied to the gate of a temple in northeast Delhi’s Dayalpur, police said on Sunday. The accused is intellectually disabled and denied there was any communal angle.

The accused is intellectually disabled and denied there was any communal angle.

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The incident took place on Wednesday when a condom filled with urine was found tied to the entrance. An FIR under Section 298 (injuring or defiling place of worship, with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the BNS.

Police said they found CCTV footage of the accused, with his face covered, walking towards the temple on the night of April 14 and tying the object. “Based on technical analysis of the footage and local enquiry, the accused has been identified and arrested on Saturday,” said the DCP (northeast) Ashish Mishra.

Police said the accused is a local and unemployed. A senior police official said that, during interrogation, he had not been able to give “coherent” answers and police suspect he’s intellectually disabled. Police have also spoke to his family and will produce him before a court to get a medical checkup approved.

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{{^usCountry}} Police denied any communal angle and said the accused is being questioned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police denied any communal angle and said the accused is being questioned. {{/usCountry}}

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