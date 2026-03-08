Man arrested for killing 5-year-old cousin in Ranhola

Two days after police found a five-year-oldboy dead at an under-construction site in west Delhi’s Ranhola, the deceased’s 22-year-old cousin has been arrested for killing him and dumping the body at the site. Investigators had earlier suspected the child’s mother killed him because she was also missing.

The accused Ravi Kumar told police he was furious at the child’s mother for constantly fighting with her husband (his uncle) so he “wanted to teach her a lesson”. He said he strangled him, before slitting his throat with a knife, police said.

Vikram Singh, deputy commissioner of police (outer) said the boy was found dead on Thursday with sharp injuries on his neck. “The boy’s father Pachu Mahto informed the police that his son had been missing since Tuesday. Further inquiry revealed that Kumar, Mahto’s nephew, first noticed the dead body at the under construction site a few metres away from their house,” the DCP said.

“Analysing the call records, the mother was traced in Bihar’s Chhapra. During questioning, she said she had left the house due to frequent disputes with her husband and false allegations. She denied any involvement in the crime,” said the DCP.

Meanwhile, the police team analysed CCTV footage from the surrounding areas, which revealed the boy was last seen with Kumar. Based on the findings, Kumar was arrested and he confessed to the crime.

“He told police that he wanted to teach a lesson to his aunt because she was always fighting with his uncle (her husband) and his family. On Tuesday, he said he consumed liquor and took the boy to an under-construction building. He then pushed the boy to the ground and strangled him. To ensure he was dead, the accused then slit the boy’s throat” said the DCP.

The knife used in the crime has been seized.