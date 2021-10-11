Man arrested for killing blind man with a brick in Delhi

A 22-year-old carpenter was arrested for allegedly killing a blind man with a brick after a row over the suspect falling onto him on the footpath in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri area, police said.

Police said the suspect allegedly threw a brick at the victim’s head, following which he started bleeding profusely and died on the way to the hospital last Wednesday.

Police said that on Wednesday night, they received a PCR call claiming that a blind man, identified as Radhe Shyam, was attacked with a brick, following which a team rushed to the spot and found him lying bleeding on the footpath. According to police, Shyam was transferred to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital and was later declared brought dead.

Police said they registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, based on the statement of an eyewitness.

During investigation, it was found that the suspect fled from the spot after attacking Shyam and seeing him bleeding.

“The police team checked numerous CCTV footage of the area, developed local intelligence and questioned them to identify the culprit. Finally, the accused was arrested and was identified as Imran,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer) Parvinder Singh.

During questioning, Imran allegedly said that he recently got addicted to drugs and on Wednesday night, he got down at Sultan Puri bus terminal and was passing through the spot where the incident took place when he fell over on the road after colliding with Shyam.

He allegedly claimed that he hurled abuses at Shyam and another blind woman present near the spot. When they objected to his curses, he allegedly picked up a brick and thew it at Shyam’s forehead.

Police said that Imran has no previous criminal record and has been arrested.

