Man arrested for making inflammatory remarks against Congress leader Alka Lamba
Man arrested for making inflammatory remarks against Congress leader Alka Lamba

A man from Delhi’s Uttam Nagar has been arrested for making inflammatory and derogatory remarks against Congress leader Alka Lamba and Muslims
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 12:55 PM IST
A man from Delhi’s Uttam Nagar has been arrested for making inflammatory and derogatory remarks against Congress leader Alka Lamba and Muslims. The 30-year- old man, whom police identified as Vikas Sehrawat alias Mallik Sehrawat was out on bail three months ago after his arrest by the Ghaziabad police in a similar offence. In March, he had delivered similar speeches in a viral video from outside the Dasna temple.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Thakur said that on Monday, Alka Lamba filed a complaint over email against the man. Lamba also tagged Delhi Police in a post on Twitter while attaching the video in which Sehrawat is heard delivering a hate speech.

“Our police team succeeded in tracing the accused in the area of police station Bindapur and he was taken in police custody from his house. Now, he has been arrested and his interrogation is going on,” said DCP Thakur.

In his videos, Sehrawat describes himself as a Hindu leader and a nationalist. Earlier, he threatened to kill journalist Ravish Tiwari and Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan.

