Man arrested for setting Okhla factory on fire

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly setting fire to a thread factory in south east Delhi’s Okhla area on Sunday. Although no one was injured in the mishap as people rushed out of the factory on time, goods worth ₹5 lakh were gutted in the fire, said police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of the locals in the area said the fire began around 4am and 31 tenders had to be rushed to the spot, who brought the fire under control by 7am.

Police said a team was rushed to the factory as soon as they received information about the fire. A truck and an autorickshaw were also set on fire.

Police registered a case under relevant sections at the Okhla police station. During investigation, police scanned the CCTV footage of the cameras installed in the vicinity of the factory, which showed two men roaming around in the premises of the factory.

Police apprehended one of the two men, identified as Gulfam, a resident of Okhla Phase-2. During interrogation, it was ascertained that he was present with his associate near the factory and both of them were drunk.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said while the two suspects were there, a man drove up to them and called up his friend, who reached the factory premises and offered money to the suspects for setting fire to the factory. Gulfam’s friend brokered the deal . He told Gulfam that in one or two days, he will get the money and will give Gulfam his share.

Since he was in an inebriated state, Gulfam listened to the man and set the factory on fire using petrol. Gulfam told police that they did not get any payment. Police said further investigation is underway to nab the other accused persons.