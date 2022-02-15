Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Man arrested for sexually assaulting 87-year-old woman in Delhi
delhi news

Man arrested for sexually assaulting 87-year-old woman in Delhi

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed on Monday to investigate the case amid allegations of inaction and the Delhi Police’s refusal to file a rape case
(HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 15, 2022 01:24 PM IST
ByPankhuri Yadav

NEW DELHI: A day after an 87-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at her home in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, an accused was arrested on Tuesday, police said.

Police initially registered a theft case and later added sections related to sexual assault and thrashing. The woman lives with her 65-year-old daughter. She was home alone when she was assaulted. The woman’s family said her clothes were torn and she was bleeding when her daughter returned home after a stroll.

In a tweet, the Delhi Police said: “The case of sexual assault of elderly lady in Tilak Nagar has been solved. The culprit in this blind case was nabbed within 16 hours. Victim’s mobile phone has also been recovered from him. He lives in a nearby locality and works as a sweeper.”

Police said the accused fled with the woman’s mobile phone and initially a theft complaint was lodged. But later Indian Penal Code’s Sections 376 (rape) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) were added.

Police said they were providing counselling and other necessary assistance to the woman. A Special Investigation Team was formed on Monday to investigate the case amid allegations of inaction and the police’s refusal to file a rape case.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
CTET Result 2021
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP