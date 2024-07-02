 Man arrested with cocaine worth ₹22.09 crore at IGI Airport | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Man arrested with cocaine worth 22.09 crore at IGI Airport

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 02, 2024 10:53 PM IST

Customs at Delhi airport arrest Cameroon national for smuggling cocaine worth ₹22.09 crore in 70 capsules. Suspect ingested drugs, caught during second check.

A Cameroon national was arrested by the customs department at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi, after the suspect was caught while allegedly trying to smuggle cocaine worth 22.09 crore. The drugs were concealed in 70 tiny capsules, which he ingested, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

Further interrogation is in progress to ascertain where the cocaine was scheduled to be supplied, the official added. (File Photo)
Further interrogation is in progress to ascertain where the cocaine was scheduled to be supplied, the official added.

The customs department said that the incident took place on Friday, when the man, identified as Ajoku Respect Nwala, came from Addis Ababa and landed at Terminal 3. Based on inputs received by the officials, a customs team searched the man in the international transit area along with his luggage, but found nothing. The man was then allowed to proceed for immigration clearance, it added.

“After immigration, the man was brought by the customs officials to the office or preventive customs, located at the arrival hall of Terminal 3, where a second personal and baggage check was carried out. Something suspicious was captured in his stomach and upon interrogation, the man revealed that those were capsules. ,” said a senior customs official, adding that 1,472.5gm of the substance was recovered.

“The market valuation of the recovered cocaine is 22.09 crore. The material was seized and the man is currently under arrest. Further interrogation is in progress to ascertain where the cocaine was scheduled to be supplied,” the official added.

News / Cities / Delhi / Man arrested with cocaine worth 22.09 crore at IGI Airport
