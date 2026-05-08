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Man assaulted, thrown at railway tracks, both legs severed

A 24-year-old man lost both legs after a train accident following an alleged assault by friends. Police are investigating the incident at Subzi Mandi station.

Updated on: May 08, 2026 10:43 pm IST
By Hemani Bhandari, New Delhi
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A 24-year-old man lost both his legs after was run-over by a train at the Subzi Mandi railway station, police said on Friday,adding that a preliminary investigation showed he had been first assaulted.

Police said a case has been registered (HT Archive)

Police said the incident took place in the early hours of April 26 and a case had been registered in the matter. Police collected two statements from the victim, a resident of Mukundpur. In the first statement, he said he had been drinking with his friends the night before the incident and became heavily intoxicated, eventually losing consciousness, adding that he couldn’t remember how he ended up at the tracks.

However, during a second statement recorded on May 5, the victim alleged that four of his friends had assaulted him after they all drank together at a liquor shop in Samaypur Badli’s Transport Nagar area.

“He stated that he was beaten by the four men and later regained consciousness near the railway tracks,” a police officer said. The motive behind the assault and how the victim ended up near the tracks have yet to be ascertained.

The victim’s family said that he is a very good dancer and wanted to pursue it professionally, “but will not be able to do that now”.

 
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