Man beaten to death over using public toilet in Wazirpur

A 21-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by two brothers following an altercation over using a public toilet in Wazirpur industrial area near Ashok Vihar in northwest Delhi on Monday afternoon, police said. Both the bothers have been arrested and booked for murder, a case regarding which was registered at Ashok Vihar police station, the police said.

Police said that the deceased, identified as Raja Babu, was a local criminal who was registered as a bad character (BC) at the local police station. He was a resident of Satsang Colony in Wazirpur industrial area. The arrested brothers were identified as Mohit,19, and Sahil,22, residents of CSA Colony in Wazirpur industrial area.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said that around 5 pm, the Ashok Vihar police station received information from a hospital about a man who was admitted there with serious injuries. As the condition of the injured man was serious, he was referred to a higher medical centre, where he was declared brought dead. A case of murder was registered and investigation was taken up.

During the local enquiry, the DCP said, it was learnt that Raja Babu had a fight with two persons over the use of a public toilet in the area. The two men were identified and taken into custody for questioning. The duo revealed that Raja Babu was using the toilet and they were waiting outside for their turn.

“As Babu delayed coming out, the two were constantly screaming and asking him for their turn. Babu came out and entered into an altercation with them. He took out a surgical blade and showed it to them. At this the two brothers became angry and assaulted him, causing injuries in his head, chest and other parts of the body that proved fatal for him,” DCP Rangnani said.

