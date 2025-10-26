Man beats MCD staffer in Sarita Vihar

A 52-year-old man employed with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) suffered serious injuries after two men — one of them his neighbour — allegedly attacked him with a metal rod near south Delhi’s Sarita Vihar on Friday. Police said the accused suspected that the man had tipped-off authorities about an illegal construction at his plot which was demolished a month ago.

One of the accused, Mohit alias Poli, has been identified and a case has been registered. Both the accused are currently at large. Mohit and the victim, Raghuraj Singh, are residents of Aali village. Singh works as a multi-tasking staff (MTS) in an MCD school.

Meanwhile, a 21-second clip of the alleged attack surfaced on social media on Saturday morning, showing a man sitting on the roadside, trying to save himself from a man attacking him with a metal rod. A woman with a helmet on, is seen intervening to rescue the victim while the attacker wields the rod at her too. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Hemant Tiwari said that at 1.04pm on Friday, the Sarita Vihar police station received information about an assault victim from a nearby hospital.

Singh told police that around noon on Friday, he was driving to office and when he reached Aali Extension near Mathura Road, Mohit and another man arrived on a motorcycle. They allegedly intercepted his car, forcing him to stop it. Thereafter, they broke the car’s windshield, dragged him out of the car, and assaulted him with a metal rod. The victim sustained serious injuries to his legs and was admitted to the hospital by his family members and friends, the DCP said.

“We have taken a note of the incident and its related video. A case of voluntarily causing grievous hurt using dangerous weapons, wrong restraint and criminal intimidation has been registered under sections 118, 126, and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sarita Vihar police station. Multiple teams are conducting raids to nab the attackers,” Tiwari said.

About the motive behind the attack, the DCP said that the preliminary investigation revealed that around two years ago, Mohit had purchased a plot in Aali Extension and began construction on it.

“One month ago, some demolition was done on the plot by Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Mohit suspected that Singh told DDA about an illegal part of construction, leading to demolition,” he said.