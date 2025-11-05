Edit Profile
    Man bludgeoned to death in Samaypur Badli; three held, one absconding

    Police said the victim, Manish Kumar, was killed over an old enmity. The main accused, Ashish Kumar, remains absconding while three of his aides have been arrested.

    Published on: Nov 05, 2025 4:48 AM IST
    By Hemani Bhandari
    A 32-year-old man died on Sunday night allegedly when four men bludgeoned him in north Delhi’s Samaypur Badli over an old enmity. Police said three of the four accused have been arrested.

    Police said three of the four accused have been arrested. (File photo)
    Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Hareshwar Swami said the arrested accused are Manish alias Babu, 22, Sumit Kumar, 23 and Sumit, 25.

    Police were informed on Sunday night about two men lying with multiple wounds. The two were taken to a hospital, where one was declared dead and the other, Santosh Kumar Srivastava, 40, is undergoing treatment. The deceased has been identified as Manish Kumar.

    Srivastava told police that he and Manish had gone near the underpass to confront a few men who had threatened him in the afternoon.

    “Probe revealed that Manish, who runs a factory in Samaypur Badli, had a fight with Ashish Kumar who works at a shop close to his factory. During a fight in August, Manish beat up Ashish and would often tease him about the assault,” the DCP said.

    To avenge the issue, Ashish threatened to kill Manish.

    On Sunday night, Manish and his friend Srivastava decided to confront Ashish who called three of his friends - Manish, Sumit and Sumit. The four accused allegedly beat Manish and Srivastava with stones.

    Based on Srivastava’s complaint, a case on charges of murder under Section 103 of the BNS was registered and investigation was taken up.

    “With the help of technical and human surveillance, Ashish’s friends were arrested while he was still at large. Teams are looking for him,” an investigator said.

