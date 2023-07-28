Man bludgeons woman to death in broad daylight; murder weapon found, accused caught

A 25-year-old woman was on Friday afternoon beaten to death with an iron rod by a man inside a public park in Shivalik A-block near Sri Aurobindo College in Malviya Nagar area of south Delhi. The attacker was later apprehended. For representational purposes only. (Getty Images)

The woman suffered multiple head injuries and died on the spot, the police said. The attacker, identified as 28-year-old Irfan, is a resident of Sangam Vihar and is related to the victim, who had completed her graduation from a Delhi University college this year.

According to preliminary investigation, the victim’s family had turned down prospects of their wedding and Irfan was upset after the woman stopped talking to him following that. Police said the attacker had fled the crime scene leaving behind the murder weapon.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said cops were informed about the incident at Vijay Mandal Park around 12.08 pm. A police team reached the spot and found the woman’s body under a bench.

“Blood was oozing out of her head, and an iron rod was found near her body,” DCP Chowdhary said.

A case of murder has been registered at the Malviya Nagar police station.

“It’s horrifying that a college-going student was killed in broad daylight inside a public park that often remains crowded... This is happening everywhere in Delhi. It shows that criminals have no fear of the law. Those having political control over the police, and law and order (in Delhi) should be answerable... They should be ashamed for not able to protect the life of women in the city,” Malviya Nagar MLA and AAP leader Somnath Bharti told media persons.

“The law-and-order situation in Delhi is in turmoil. Two incidents took place today – a woman was shot dead in Dabri, and the second incident took place near Aurobindo College where another woman was beaten to death by an iron rod. I appeal to the central government to call a meeting regarding the safety of women in Delhi. DCW is taking cognisance of these incidents and is issuing notices for the same,” Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal said.

