...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Man convicted of killing rickshaw puller arrested for failing to surrender

Man convicted of killing rickshaw puller arrested for failing to surrender

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 06:07 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

New Delhi, A 52-year-old man convicted of killing a rickshaw puller in 1998, after the latter refused to take him home, was arrested by the Delhi Police for failing to surrender after the Delhi High Court dismissed his appeal in 2025, an official said on Thursday.

Man convicted of killing rickshaw puller arrested for failing to surrender

The accused, identified as Mohammad Nawab, a resident of Ranjeet Nagar, had been sentenced to life imprisonment in the case registered at the Daryaganj police station. He was out on bail since 2004 pending appeal but did not surrender after the high court upheld his conviction and was subsequently declared a parole jumper, he said.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of November 29 and 30, 1998 near Delhi Gate, when Nawab allegedly assaulted a rickshaw puller, Giani, in a fit of rage after the latter refused to ferry him.

He allegedly threw the victim to the ground and repeatedly struck him on the head with a stone. The injured man was rushed to LNJP Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
life imprisonment delhi police new delhi
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / Man convicted of killing rickshaw puller arrested for failing to surrender
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.