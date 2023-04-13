A 43-year-old man died after he was allegedly beaten up by two men, including his neighbour, following an altercation over his inebriation in Balveer Vihar near outer Delhi’s Aman Vihar on Tuesday night, police said on Thursday. The two alleged attackers were arrested and booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and common intention, a case regarding which was registered under Indian Penal Code’s sections 304 and 34 at the Aman Vihar police station, police added.

Drunk man beaten to death in Delhi's Aman Vihar

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said that on Tuesday around 11pm, the police station received information regarding a quarrel and the subsequent death of a man. A police team reached the spot and found that a man, identified as Sanjay, was seriously injured after his neighbour Vijender alias Rinku, 34, and his associate Jitender alias Vishal, 24.

“Sanjay was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Initial inquiry revealed that Sanjay was drunk, and quarrelled with his neighbours. Vijender and Jitender assaulted him because of which he died. Both were arrested,” added Sidhu.

According to the police, Sanjay worked as a private cleaner while Vijender and Jitender were drummers.

