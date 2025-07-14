Man dies after falling from moving bus in Delhi; driver held

A 31-year-old daily-wage labourer died after falling from the rear gate of a moving cluster bus in southwest Delhi’s Kapashera area on Saturday afternoon, police said. The driver of the bus was arrested from the spot but later released on bail. The bus was en route to Bijwasan, and the victim, identified as Shivam Kumar, originally from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was also headed to the same destination. (Representational image)

The bus was en route to Bijwasan, and the victim, identified as Shivam Kumar, originally from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was also headed to the same destination, police said. Kumar had been working in Delhi for the past few months.The incident took place around 2pm, when Kumar allegedly fell from an unsecured rear gate of the bus while it was in motion.

“A call was received stating that a man had sustained injuries after falling from a moving bus,” said a senior police officer. A police team rushed to the scene and found a cluster bus at the location. Bystanders told the team that the victim had fallen from the open rear gate, which had not been closed by the driver.

“The passengers said that the driver did not shut the rear door, and when the bus jerked, the man fell off and died on the spot,” the officer added. The victim was transported by a PCR van to Indira Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police said the body has been preserved for an autopsy.

Based on eyewitness accounts and a preliminary investigation, the driver — identified as Rahul Kumar, a resident of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh — was arrested at the scene. A case under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered. “The man fell from the rear gate, which was reportedly not secured properly,” the officer quoted above said. Police said that CCTV footage and statements of passengers are being examined to verify the sequence of events.