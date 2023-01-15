Man dies after getting caught between shaft, elevator: Cops

An unidentified man was found dead inside a lift shaft on a foot over-bridge in Malviya Nagar on Saturday evening, an incident that came to light after three students got stuck in the elevator cabin. Police believe that the man broke into the elevator and entered the lift shaft to steal batteries, which could be sold in the illegal market, and died after getting stuck inside the lift shaft.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said on Sunday that the death came to light after a control room call was received at 8.30pm on Saturday. The call was from a student, who was stuck in the lift cabin along with two other students. The caller said one of the gates of the elevator was broken.

“We reached the spot along with teams of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Public Works Department and Delhi Fire Services and rescued the three students safely,” Chowdhary said.

When the lift was inspected, the teams found the body of a man, who appeared to be 25 years old, stuck between the wall of the lift shaft and the elevator, at the entry gate of the lift on the foot over-bridge. “The panel on the left side of the lift was missing. It seems the deceased man entered the space between the wall of the elevator shaft and the elevator through the open panel,” Chowdhary said, adding that when the three students tried to go upwards, the elevator got stuck as its path was obstructed by the dead body.

The dead body was removed and sent to a mortuary for autopsy. “Proceedings under section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide) of the Code of Criminal Procedure have been initiated. Efforts are underway to identify the deceased man,” said Chowdhary.

The police are trying to obtain CCTV footage to ascertain the sequence of events, said an investigator on condition of anonymity, adding that the deceased man likely removed the panel on the left of the elevator and entered the shaft to steal batteries.