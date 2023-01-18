Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man dies after jumping in front of train at Mandi House metro station

Published on Jan 18, 2023 09:45 PM IST

The deceased has been identified as Ravi, a resident of Poornia in Bihar, they said, adding that no suicide note has been recovered from him.

A 26-year-old man died after allegedly jumping in front of a train at the Mandi House metro station here on Wednesday, police said.

A senior police officer said a call was received at around 2:30 pm stating that a man had jumped in front of train at Mandi House metro station.

The injured man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said.

