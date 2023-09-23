Man dies after shooting self with PSO’s gun in south Delhi, probe ordered: Police

A 28-year-old man succumbed to his injuries on Friday at a hospital in Delhi’s Saket two days after he was admitted following a gun shot would to his head, police said.

(Representative Photo)

The incident took place on Wednesday, police said, adding the man had allegedly man shot himself with the licensed gun of his personal security officer (PSO). The man was politically active, said police.

Police suspect the reason behind the alleged suicide to be financial debt.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said late on Wednesday, the Greater Kailash police station received a call that a man had suffered head injuries after he slipped in the bathroom.

The caller, a woman, also informed that he was admitted to a private hospital in Saket. The man was found injured in the bathroom by his father, she said.

Upon receiving the information, the GK police station house officer along with other police personnel reached the hospital and learnt from doctors that the man had suffered a gunshot wound to his head.

“There was a bullet entry wound on his right temple and an exit wound on the left side of the head. He succumbed to his injuries Friday evening,” added DCP Chowdhary.

The DCP said the gun has been seized and further investigation into the matter has been launched. The PSO is also being questioned on how his employer got hold of his licensed weapon, he added.

“Enquiry conducted so far revealed that the man was politically active and he was in need of money,” said DCP Chowdhary, adding that appropriate legal action is being taken into the alleged suicide case.

The police said they were verifying unconfirmed information that a police officer had met the man and allegedly had an argument over money minutes before the alleged suicide incident.

According to the unconfirmed information, the man allegedly shot himself nearly 10 minutes after the officer left, police said.

On the allegation, DCP Chowdhary said, “This has to be verified.”

She further informed that the man’s mobile phone, the factory reset of which was done and due to which all data was erased, was found in an almirah of the house. “He did it himself,” added Chowdhary.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialists. Helplines: Fortis Stress Helpline: 8376804102, Sumaitri: 01123389090, Snehi: 01165978181, Sanjeevani: 01124311918/01124318883).

