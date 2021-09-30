Man found dead in Delhi, suspected to have died of starvation

A 52-year-old homeless man’s body with no visible injury marks was found near a temple in west Delhi’s Janakpuri on Thursday, police said, adding they suspect the man may have died of starvation and illness. Police were awaiting the autopsy report to ascertain the exact cause of death. No clothes were found on the man’s body, the police said.

Additional deputy police commissioner (west) Prashant Priya Gautam said on Thursday around 10 am, Janakpuri police station was informed about an unidentified man’s body near Kali Mata Mandir. A police team reached there and shifted the body to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem.

The man’s identity was established as Ram Sewak, who lived on footpaths near the temple. Earlier, he lived with his family in west Delhi’s Sagarpur. He is survived by his wife and three daughters, who left him around four months ago, and went to Himachal Pradesh because of his drinking habit. The family has been informed about his death, Gautam said.

“Apparently it appears that the man died due to starvation and illness. There were no clothes on the body. There are no injury marks on the body. The autopsy will be conducted in the presence of the family members. Further inquiries are on.”