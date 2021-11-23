Man found dead on railway tracks near Badli village underpass in outer Delhi

A 40-year-old man was found dead beside the railway tracks near Badli village underpass in outer Delhi area on Tuesday morning.

A senior police official said that the deceased man was identified as Mohammad Kaushar, a labourer from Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar. On Monday night, a speeding train allegedly hit him while he was trying to cross the tracks, police said, adding that it appeared to be an accident. A crushed mobile phone belonging to the victim was also recovered from the spot.

DCP (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said they received a PCR call at Samaypur Badli police station around 9am regarding a body by the railway tracks. Policemen, along with a crime team and forensic experts, reached the spot, he said.

“Prima facie, it was observed that injuries on the right side of the skull and right thigh of the victim were caused after being hit by a moving train. It appears to be an accident and proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC have been initiated,” said DCP Yadav.

The labourer is survived by his wife and four children. His wife works as a domestic help, police said, adding that the body will be handed over to the family after an autopsy.

