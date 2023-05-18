30-year-old man shot dead near Jama Masjid Gate no. 1

A group of people gunned down a 30-year-old man outside an eatery near Jama Masjid’s Gate Number 1 in the early hours of Thursday, police officers aware of the case said, adding that the assailants managed to escape by firing in the air to keep bystanders away.



Police identified the victim as Mohammad Sameer, who lived in the Chitla Gate area — walking distance from the murder spot — with his wife and two daughters.

An official statement released by the central Delhi district police said, “We have registered a case of murder and under other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and investigation is in process. Several teams have been formed to crack the case at the earliest.”

Sameer’s family said he was killed while trying to save his brother-in-law Raju, who was being beaten by the assailants.

Sameer’s other brother-in-law Mohammad Kashif said, “Raju owns the Shaka Guest House located about 50 metres from Jama Masjid Gate Number 1. Right next to it is a kebab eatery which Sameer and Raju ran in partnership. At around 1.30am, four-five men who had covered their faces with handkerchiefs and wore caps arrived with hockey sticks and rods. They pulled Raju out of the hotel and began thrashing him. Sameer rushed out to save Raju. The assailants saw him, and one pulled out a pistol and shot him in the head.”

Kashif based his allegations on his conversations with eyewitnesses to the murder, and said that Raju managed to save himself by running into a nearby eatery.

“The attackers fired 10-12 rounds in the air while fleeing,” Kashif alleged. The police, however, said that the assailants fired only one or two rounds in the air.

As the assailants fled, Sameer was rushed to LNJP Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

While police said it was premature on comment on the identity of the suspects and the reason for the attack, Sameer’s family said they suspected it was the fallout of a property dispute involving Raju.

