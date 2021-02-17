Home / Cities / Delhi News / Man held for attacking SHO at Singhu border, fleeing with his car, say Police
delhi news

Man held for attacking SHO at Singhu border, fleeing with his car, say Police

According to the police, the accused, who was in an inebriated state, snatched the car keys of one of the officers at the protest site and fled the spot.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:13 PM IST
A man booked in a cheating case 22 years ago in Pune was arrested by crime branch officials on Friday.(FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)

A man has been arrested for allegedly attacking an SHO of the Delhi Police and fleeing with his car at the Singhu border, where farmers are protesting against three new agriculture laws of the Centre, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident that resulted in minor injuries to the officer took place around 8 pm on Tuesday, they said.

According to the police, the accused, who was in an inebriated state, snatched the car keys of one of the officers at the protest site and fled the spot.

Being chased by the police, the accused abandoned the vehicle, snatched a two-wheeler from another man and fled.

The security personnel finally overpowered him near the Mukarba Chowk around 8.30 pm and the station house officer (SHO) sustained injuries caused by a sword on his finger and neck while trying to nab him, a senior police officer said.

The SHO was admitted to a hospital, from where he was discharged after treatment, the police said.

The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway, they added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
singhu border station house officer delhi police
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP