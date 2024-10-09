Man held for attacking Syrian refugee and his son in Delhi

A 40-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly throwing a “corrosive liquid” on a 28-year-old Syrian refugee and his 11-month-old son during a scuffle last month in Vikaspuri, west Delhi, police officers said. The incident had taken place in Vikaspuri area where some Syrian refugees had been staging a month-long protest outside UNHCR office, demanding jobs and houses, and raising slogans (File Photo)

The toddler had suffered burn injuries in the incident that took place on September 30, following which the victims had undergone treatment at Safdarjung hospital.

Police said that the arrested accused had thrown phenyl on the father and the son. According to the child’s medical documents, he suffered 10% burns near his eyes, and on the shoulder and chest. The child was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, and the condition of both the patients was stable, officials said.

A complaint in this connection was lodged and an FIR was filed on October 1. The accused, identified as Rakesh Kumar, was arrested only on Wednesday from his Vikaspuri residence. An employee at a Noida-based private firm, Kumar was booked under BNS sections 115 (causing voluntary hurt) and 124(2) (throws or attempts to throw acid).

The incident had taken place in Vikaspuri area where some Syrian refugees had been staging a month-long protest outside UNHCR office, demanding jobs and houses, and raising slogans. However, locals alleged disturbance due to the protest, which police said led to a scuffle. During this, a man allegedly threw the liquid at some of the refugees, injuring Rafat Abmohimid and his son. Rafat suffered injuries to his neck and back, police said.

DCP (west) Vichitra Veer said that they had received a PCR call about the quarrel on September 30. “Police reached the spot and found that a person had come with a plastic jerry can and spilled some liquid on the tents where the refugees were staying. During this, the liquid spilled onto a refugee who was holding his son in his arms. They felt a burning sensation and were taken to the hospital.”

DCP Veer added, “The refugees during the protest raised slogans. Locals alleged this led to disturbance and the scuffle with the locals. We are investigating the matter and have made an arrest after identifying the accused. Probe revealed the accused used phenyl. We are waiting for further reports.”

A senior spokesperson at the Safdarjung Hospital said, “The liquid could have been phenyl or a mild acid. We are not sure since both can lead to severe burn injuries. The child and his father are stable after the treatment.”