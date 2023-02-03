Man held for molesting 2 minor sisters in Delhi

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly molesting two minor sisters after allegedly luring them to his house in Uttam Nagar area of southwest Delhi, police said.

Aged five and six, the two sisters had come to Uttam Nagar with their family to attend a birthday party when they went missing at around 1.30am on Thursday, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka), Harsha Vardhan, said.

“The girls were found in one of the slums where the man was molesting them. The family members and locals caught the man and assaulted him before handing him over to the police. We arrested him after registering a case. The statements of the girls will be recorded and accordingly further charges may be added,” said a police officer aware of the matter.

The arrested accused was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.