Man held for stabbing transgender’s partner to death

New Delhi A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a transgender and their partner with a kitchen knife in Multani Dhandha near Paharganj in central Delhi, police said, adding that the partner was killed in the attack.

Police said the incident occurred on Friday, when the suspect, identified as Anil (single name), a native of Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh, came to the transgender’s house on Friday afternoon and started a fight over ₹40,000 that the transgender had allegedly taken from him. In the ensuing scuffle, Anil stabbed the transgender and their partner, before attempting to flee.

However, other residents of the building managed to catch hold of Anil and handed him over to police, said deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan.

The transgender and their partner were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the latter succumbed to his injuries, while the condition of the transgender is still serious.

Anil was arrested and booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including for murder and attempt to murder, police said.

“Anil revealed that in 2020, he came in contact with the transgender and they started living together. Later, they left him after taking ₹40,000 from him and started living with their current partner. Anil was furious and he threatened them of dire consequences. On Friday, Anil came to the transgender’s house and demanded his money back. A fight broke out between them and he stabbed the two,” the DCP said.