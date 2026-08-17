Man held for wife’s murder after two months

New Delhi:The Delhi Police on Sunday said they had arrested a 40-year-old man who had been absconding for more than two months after allegedly killing his wife by slitting her throat and crushing her face with a stone in outer Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy area.

Police said the body of a woman with her throat slit and face disfigured was found in an open and isolated area under the Bhalswa Dairy police station on June 6. (Representative photo)

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The accused was arrested by the special task force (STF) of the Rohini district police from the KN Katju Marg area on August 14. Police said he was carrying an illegal country-made pistol and one cartridge.

“Interrogation revealed that he killed his wife because he suspected her of having an affair with another person. His claims are being verified. We have registered a separate case under the Arms Act,” said joint commissioner of police (northern range) Vijay Singh.

Police said the body of a woman with her throat slit and face disfigured was found in an open and isolated area under the Bhalswa Dairy police station on June 6. The woman, in her 30s, was a resident of Bhalswa Dairy slum cluster. Her husband had disappeared the day her body was found, police added.

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{{^usCountry}} A murder case was registered and the husband became the prime suspect after police found that the couple often quarrelled over his suspicion that she was having an affair. As he had been absconding for over two months, proceedings to declare him a proclaimed offender were underway, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A murder case was registered and the husband became the prime suspect after police found that the couple often quarrelled over his suspicion that she was having an affair. As he had been absconding for over two months, proceedings to declare him a proclaimed offender were underway, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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On Friday, the Rohini district STF received information that the accused was in the KN Katju Marg area. After confirmation, a raid was conducted and the accused was arrested, said deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal.

“He disclosed that he fled Delhi after killing his wife and kept changing his hideouts in neighbouring states. He took up petty jobs, including working as a parking attendant, to avoid arrest,” said the DCP.