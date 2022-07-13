Man held in South Delhi hit-and-run case

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 46-year-old cashier of a pub in South Delhi after hitting him with a speeding BMW, police said on Wednesday.

Deputy commissioner of police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said that the accused has been identified as Shubham Jain, resident of Uttam Nagar, who deals in spare parts of luxury vehicles.

On July 10, victim Ranjan Kumar was hit in Zamrudpur area in Greater Kailash-1 during the early hours. The cashier was found bleeding on a footpath.

A case of rash and negligent driving causing death was registered against unknown person at the Greater Kailash police station.

The injured man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The police contacted the woman who had informed the police control room about the accident. She told them that she had seen the injured man and informed the police. She had not seen the accident happening, the police said.

Police said that the car was identified and found to be registered in the name of a person in Mumbai who told police that his younger brother drives the car. When police contacted the younger brother, he said that the car was given for repairs in Uttam Nagar after which police reached the accused.