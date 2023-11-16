West Delhi: Man injured as iron rod inserted into private parts

A 28-year-old man sustained serious injuries after a rod was inserted into his private parts in west Delhi’s Khyala on Sunday night. Two people have been arrested in this connection, police officers aware of the matter said on Thursday.

The victim, a native of Bihar, resides in Delhi’s Vishnu Garden and works in a factory. He told police that on Diwali, he had gone to an eatery to have dinner around 11pm. But he found that the place was shut and started walking towards his friend’s house in the hope of getting some food. When he reached near his friend’s residence, he was stopped by a man whom he knew and who allegedly started abusing him, officers said.

“Both the victims and the suspect were drunk and they indulged in a drunken brawl, which escalated quickly and they got into a fight. According to the preliminary probe, there was no trigger behind the incident,” said a senior police officer requesting anonymity.

The victim alleged that the man then called two or three of his associates and they all beat him up. The suspects assaulted him targeting his private parts, he told police in his complaint. The victim’s friend and a few others rushed to the spot and took him to a nearby hospital where he was given preliminary treatment and then referred to Safdarjung Hospital where he is said to be out of danger. He is still undergoing treatment, the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer said that a case under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intention) was registered earlier, but after initial probe and nature of injuries, section 307 (attempt to murder) and 337 (unnatural offences) were added in the FIR. “Two people have been arrested and teams are probing involvement of the others in the incident,” the officer said.

