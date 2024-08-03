Man involved in 25 criminal cases held near Rajghat after shootout

The Delhi Police’s crime branch has arrested a 38-year-old man, who is a habitual offender involved in more than 25 criminal cases, including murder, senior police officers aware of the matter said on Saturday, adding that the accused was held after a brief exchange of fire near Rajghat, central Delhi in the early hours of Saturday. The accused was also wanted by the Uttar Pradesh Police in a murder case in Bulandshahr this year. (Representational image)

The officers said that four rounds were exchanged between the accused, identified as Imran Pehalwan, and the crime branch’s central range team. Of the two bullets fired at him by the police, one hit Pehalwan’s left leg and injured him. Pehalwan also fired two bullets at the raiding team, one of which hit the bulletproof vest of a sub-inspector, Gopal.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Rakesh Pawariya said that on Friday night, the central range team received information that Pehalwan would come to the Daryaganj area on a bike. “It was learnt that Pehalwan was looking for an opportunity to harm his nephew over some dispute, and he may execute his plan if not caught early. A raiding team laid a trap near Rajghat. A few minutes after midnight, the team spotted Pehalwan and signaled him to stop and surrender. However, he whipped out a firearm and fired two rounds. One bullet hit the bulletproof vest of S-I Gopal, and he escaped unhurt. One of our bullets hit Pehalwan’s left leg, after which he was caught,” the DCP said, adding that one pistol and four cartridges were seized from Pehalwan.

The DCP said that the bike Pehalwan was riding was found stolen from the Chandni Mahal area in central Delhi. He has been found previously involved in over 25 cases of murder, attempts to murder, robbery and theft.